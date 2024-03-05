Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,036.85

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,036.85 ($13.16) and traded as high as GBX 1,185 ($15.04). Fevertree Drinks shares last traded at GBX 1,178 ($14.95), with a volume of 168,299 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,310 ($16.63) to GBX 1,380 ($17.51) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,316 ($16.70).

The stock has a market cap of £1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11,780.00, a P/E/G ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,036.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,094.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

In other Fevertree Drinks news, insider Domenico De Lorenzo acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 974 ($12.36) per share, with a total value of £438,300 ($556,288.87). Corporate insiders own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers Indian, Mediterranean, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; gingers; sodas; cola and lemonades; cocktails; and sparkling soft drinks.

