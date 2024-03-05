Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Free Report) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 190,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,195 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 3.17% of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF worth $8,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 64,761.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 316,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 316,035 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,732,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,328,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $537,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDHY opened at $47.91 on Tuesday. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $44.64 and a 12-month high of $48.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.90 and a 200 day moving average of $46.82.

The Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund using a quantitative screen to select high-yield bonds issued by US and foreign corporations. The fund seeks a high level of income, and may also seek capital appreciation.

