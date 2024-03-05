Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Stock Position Lessened by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.33% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $81.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.33. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.63 and a fifty-two week high of $82.42.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

