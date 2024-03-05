FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Short Interest Update

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,570,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the January 31st total of 28,010,000 shares. Approximately 17.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Shares of FIGS opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.29. The company has a market cap of $934.44 million, a P/E ratio of 50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.50. FIGS has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $8.84.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. FIGS had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FIGS will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 27,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $163,353.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 499,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,896.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 7,601 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $53,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 434,022 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,154. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,550 shares of company stock valued at $267,309 over the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of FIGS by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of FIGS by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 8.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in FIGS by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in FIGS by 86.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of FIGS from $6.75 to $4.85 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of FIGS from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.77.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

