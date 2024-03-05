Financial 15 Split (TSE:FTN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.70

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.70 and traded as high as C$7.71. Financial 15 Split shares last traded at C$7.69, with a volume of 219,568 shares.

Financial 15 Split Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$364.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.07.

Financial 15 Split Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.1257 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Financial 15 Split’s dividend payout ratio is presently -151.00%.

Financial 15 Split Company Profile

Financial 15 Split Corp. is an close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc It is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States and Canada. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. Financial 15 Split Corp.

