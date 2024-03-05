First American Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (NYSE:FAF)

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

First American Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. First American Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 39.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First American Financial to earn $5.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.3%.

NYSE:FAF opened at $58.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.68. First American Financial has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $65.54. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.27.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). First American Financial had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that First American Financial will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First American Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 19.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,215,000 after purchasing an additional 303,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

