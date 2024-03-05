First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, a decline of 5.0% from the January 31st total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. First Citizens BancShares has a 52-week low of $16.58 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.15.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.3516 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

