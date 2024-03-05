First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, a decline of 5.0% from the January 31st total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance
First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. First Citizens BancShares has a 52-week low of $16.58 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.15.
First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.3516 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%.
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Citizens BancShares
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Is UnitedHealth Group Stock a Strong Buy or a Falling Knife?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Lemonade Stock: Unusual Call Volume Highlights Sweet Trade
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Cathie Wood Likes UiPath Stock Over NVDA, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.