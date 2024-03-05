First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Short Interest Update

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,100 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the January 31st total of 100,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

First Internet Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INBK opened at $31.07 on Tuesday. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.34. The company has a market capitalization of $268.44 million, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.71.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 3.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Internet Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

INBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Craig Hallum raised First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on INBK

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $567,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 47,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 11,707 shares in the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Internet Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, commercial and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.