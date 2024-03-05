First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Given New C$17.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FM. TD Securities cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays upgraded First Quantum Minerals from an underperform rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. National Bankshares upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$17.97.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FM

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of FM stock opened at C$13.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.49. The firm has a market cap of C$11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.97. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$9.31 and a 12 month high of C$39.13.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total transaction of C$496,750.50. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.