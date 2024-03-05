First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Raised to C$15.50 at TD Securities

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a C$16.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an underperform rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a sec perform spec market wgt rating to an outperform spec market weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$17.97.

Shares of FM opened at C$13.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.90, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.85. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$9.31 and a 1 year high of C$39.13.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total transaction of C$496,750.50. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

