First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$18.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$17.00.

FM has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a sec perform spec market wgt rating to an outperform spec market weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$13.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$17.97.

FM stock opened at C$13.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.49. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$9.31 and a 1 year high of C$39.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.85. The firm has a market cap of C$11.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.90, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.97.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total transaction of C$496,750.50. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

