First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Issues Earnings Results

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.20 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

FWRG opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.41. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $14.34 and a 12-month high of $25.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.72, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FWRG. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, Director William A. Kussell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $307,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,921.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, Director William A. Kussell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $307,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,921.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Kussell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

