Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $135.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $102.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.44.

FND stock opened at $123.79 on Tuesday. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $76.30 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.85.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total transaction of $636,375.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total transaction of $636,375.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,093.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,501 shares of company stock worth $13,264,182. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 59,133.5% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,184,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,861,000 after acquiring an additional 25,141,795 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,908,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,518,000 after purchasing an additional 627,256 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,658,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,530,000 after purchasing an additional 300,506 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 19.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,537,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,327,000 after acquiring an additional 298,386 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

