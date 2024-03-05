Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on FLO. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Friday. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

Flowers Foods Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of FLO opened at $22.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average is $22.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Flowers Foods has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $29.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.39.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flowers Foods

In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian purchased 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $200,109.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 849,028 shares in the company, valued at $18,670,125.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO R Steve Kinsey bought 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $39,978.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,973,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian bought 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $200,109.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,670,125.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowers Foods

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

See Also

