Fmr LLC Increases Stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Fmr LLC increased its position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 356,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.55% of Acushnet worth $18,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Acushnet by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,046,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,889,000 after buying an additional 279,465 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,883,000 after buying an additional 24,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 8.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,806,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,803,000 after buying an additional 144,957 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 6.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,795,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,454,000 after buying an additional 101,696 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,398,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,261,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GOLF opened at $66.05 on Tuesday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $43.62 and a 12 month high of $70.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.16 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Acushnet from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Acushnet from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acushnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

