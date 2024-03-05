Fmr LLC Raises Stock Position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 868,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,940 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.47% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $19,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 59.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 34,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,350,000 after buying an additional 2,261,778 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RYTM. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $62,118.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,619.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $62,118.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,619.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Shulman sold 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $54,460.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30 shares in the company, valued at $1,500.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,472 shares of company stock worth $4,105,895. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.6 %

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $42.12 on Tuesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $52.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.90.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.70). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 238.50% and a negative return on equity of 96.02%. The business had revenue of $24.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 175.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

