Fmr LLC Sells 687,438 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 74.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687,438 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.06% of DoorDash worth $19,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newlands Management Operations LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 94.8% in the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 7,050,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,813,000 after buying an additional 3,430,729 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,402,000 after buying an additional 2,032,637 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,994,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,944,000 after buying an additional 1,827,676 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 1,801.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,797,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,106,000 after buying an additional 1,702,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH opened at $132.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.89 and a 200 day moving average of $94.00. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.50 and a fifty-two week high of $134.43. The firm has a market cap of $53.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.60 and a beta of 1.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DASH. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on DoorDash from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on DoorDash from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on DoorDash from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $65,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,754,897.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $13,882,239.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $65,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,754,897.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 474,584 shares of company stock valued at $49,171,330. 9.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Further Reading

