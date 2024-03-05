Focus Graphite (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.15

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.12. Focus Graphite shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 1,679 shares traded.
Focus Graphite Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.15.
Focus Graphite Company Profile
Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 62 claims covering an area of 3,248.18 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Focus Graphite
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Foot Locker Stock Is the Retail Value Play Growing at 46%
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Zoom Video Indicates Normalization Ends and Growth Resumes
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Hims & Hers Stock Rises On Stimulating Earnings Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Focus Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.