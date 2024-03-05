Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.56% of Frontdoor worth $13,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. Quarry LP raised its position in Frontdoor by 340.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Frontdoor by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period.

Shares of Frontdoor stock opened at $30.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.88. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.98 and a 12-month high of $38.97.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.47 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 142.80% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Frontdoor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.40.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

