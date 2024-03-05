Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Price Target Lowered to $22.30 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $22.30 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Frontline from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Frontline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Frontline Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FRO opened at $22.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Frontline has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $24.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.52.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). Frontline had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $415.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Frontline’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Frontline will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Frontline Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Frontline’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,717,845 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,567,000 after acquiring an additional 214,352 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 4.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,684,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $77,574,000 after acquiring an additional 207,450 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,483,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,724 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 1.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,825,193 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,027,000 after acquiring an additional 44,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 594.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,360,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Further Reading

