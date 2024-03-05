Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.09

Shares of Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.09 and traded as high as $1.16. Future FinTech Group shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 134,044 shares.

Future FinTech Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09.

Institutional Trading of Future FinTech Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Future FinTech Group by 86.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 33,974 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Future FinTech Group by 6,754.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 88,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Future FinTech Group by 32.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 823,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 201,095 shares during the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Future FinTech Group Company Profile

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Shared Shopping Mall Membership Fee, Fruit Related Products, Sales of Goods, and Others. The company operates Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), a real-name blockchain based e-commerce platform that integrates blockchain and internet technology; and NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform.

