General Electric’s (GE) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

General Electric (NYSE:GE)'s stock had its "market perform" rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Electric from $134.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.71.

GE opened at $161.04 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $86.07 and a 1-year high of $161.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $175.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 968.4% during the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.



General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

