Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Gentex were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 414.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 209.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 79.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 31.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 283.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GNTX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Insider Activity at Gentex

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,365.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,491.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,365.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gentex Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GNTX opened at $36.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $37.25.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Gentex had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $589.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

