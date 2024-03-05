George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $126.41

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.41 and traded as high as $130.17. George Weston shares last traded at $130.17, with a volume of 330 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.18.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 10.99%.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

