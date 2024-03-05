GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) PT Lowered to $70.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.00% from the stock’s previous close.

GTLB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GitLab from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.26.

Get GitLab alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GitLab

GitLab Stock Performance

GTLB opened at $74.47 on Tuesday. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 0.52.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative net margin of 79.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GitLab will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

In other GitLab news, insider Robin Schulman sold 1,704 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $110,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,132 shares in the company, valued at $3,908,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Robin Schulman sold 1,704 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $110,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,908,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 13,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $943,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,168,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,036,699 shares of company stock worth $128,327,796. 28.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in GitLab by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in GitLab by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in GitLab by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GitLab by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,096,000 after buying an additional 1,070,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.