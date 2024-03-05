GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) PT Lowered to $70.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.00% from the stock’s previous close.
GTLB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GitLab from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.26.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on GitLab
GitLab Stock Performance
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative net margin of 79.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GitLab will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab
In other GitLab news, insider Robin Schulman sold 1,704 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $110,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,132 shares in the company, valued at $3,908,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Robin Schulman sold 1,704 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $110,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,908,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 13,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $943,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,168,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,036,699 shares of company stock worth $128,327,796. 28.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of GitLab
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in GitLab by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in GitLab by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in GitLab by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GitLab by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,096,000 after buying an additional 1,070,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.
About GitLab
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GitLab
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Lemonade Stock: Unusual Call Volume Highlights Sweet Trade
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Is UnitedHealth Group Stock a Strong Buy or a Falling Knife?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Cathie Wood Likes UiPath Stock Over NVDA, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.