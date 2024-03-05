GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) PT Lowered to $85.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Bank of America from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GTLB. Scotiabank increased their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on GitLab from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on GitLab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.47.

Shares of GTLB opened at $74.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.74. GitLab has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $78.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 0.52.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 79.11%. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GitLab will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $943,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,168,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $943,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 319,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,168,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Schulman sold 30,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $2,294,084.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,514.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,036,699 shares of company stock worth $128,327,796 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in GitLab by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in GitLab by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in GitLab by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in GitLab by 5.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

