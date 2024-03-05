Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,094.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

BATS:PAVE opened at $38.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.48.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

