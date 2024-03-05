GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Susquehanna in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 12.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GFS. Bank of America cut GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GFS

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ GFS opened at $54.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.04. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 52 week low of $48.12 and a 52 week high of $72.37.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GLOBALFOUNDRIES

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,205,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,606,000 after buying an additional 5,544,907 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 36.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,160,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,931,000 after purchasing an additional 838,355 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,240,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,750,000 after purchasing an additional 201,611 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 3.9% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,801,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,355,000 after purchasing an additional 67,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 42.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,733,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,947,000 after purchasing an additional 514,938 shares in the last quarter. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.