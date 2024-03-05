Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 864,291 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 312,846 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.86% of Globus Medical worth $42,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GMED. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the second quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the first quarter worth $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the third quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 109.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.13.

Globus Medical Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:GMED opened at $55.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.88. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $43.38 and a one year high of $62.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $616.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.21 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s revenue was up 124.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

