GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target Increased to $93.00 by Analysts at Barclays

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $75.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.47% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens upped their target price on GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on GMS from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GMS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.63.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $89.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.77. GMS has a one year low of $50.93 and a one year high of $92.81.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.48%. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GMS will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $354,350.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $354,350.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at $824,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $165,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,396 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMS. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 1.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in GMS by 66.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in GMS by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GMS by 57.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

