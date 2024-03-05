GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CAO Nick Daddario Sells 1,823 Shares of Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,823 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $201,514.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,572.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

NYSE GDDY opened at $111.31 on Tuesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.43 and a 1 year high of $116.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GDDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of GoDaddy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.75.

Institutional Trading of GoDaddy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2,113.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

