Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Golden Entertainment from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Golden Entertainment Stock Performance

Golden Entertainment Announces Dividend

GDEN opened at $31.04 on Monday. Golden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $30.38 and a twelve month high of $47.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.92 million, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Charles Protell sold 10,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $414,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 643,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,397,563. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 30.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Golden Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 161.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 86.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform, consisting of a portfolio of gaming and hospitality assets that focus on casino, branded taverns and distributed gaming operations. Golden Entertainment operates over 16,700 slots, over 100 table games, and over 6,200 hotel rooms.

Featured Stories

