Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,608 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.33% of Graham worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GHM. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Graham by 44.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 483,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after purchasing an additional 149,475 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Graham by 49.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 286,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 94,744 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Graham by 60.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 236,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 89,037 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graham during the second quarter worth approximately $909,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Graham during the first quarter worth approximately $895,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE GHM opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $255.80 million, a P/E ratio of 90.85 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.36. Graham Co. has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $24.98.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Graham from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.
Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.
