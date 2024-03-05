Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$84.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

GRT.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$80.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$83.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$93.00 to C$84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$89.20.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GRT.UN

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of GRT.UN opened at C$75.18 on Monday. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$62.72 and a 1-year high of C$86.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$75.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$72.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -375.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.90, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1,650.00%.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.