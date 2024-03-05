Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Short Interest Up 11.9% in February

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,034,700 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the January 31st total of 925,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 129.3 days.

Great Wall Motor Stock Down 1.6 %

Great Wall Motor stock opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. Great Wall Motor has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23.

About Great Wall Motor

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers SUVs, sedans, pick-up trucks, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names.

