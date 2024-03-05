Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Short Interest Up 11.9% in February

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,034,700 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the January 31st total of 925,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 129.3 days.
Great Wall Motor Stock Down 1.6 %
Great Wall Motor stock opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. Great Wall Motor has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23.
About Great Wall Motor
