Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Given New $31.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $33.50 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

GPRE has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Green Plains from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Green Plains from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Green Plains from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $20.62 on Monday. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Green Plains will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Plains news, Director James D. Anderson bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.20 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,619.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James D. Anderson purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.20 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd A. Becker bought 5,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $125,070.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,386 shares in the company, valued at $16,049,508.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,879 shares of company stock valued at $305,683 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. State Street Corp raised its position in Green Plains by 31.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,181,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,655,000 after buying an additional 1,011,642 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its position in Green Plains by 27.4% during the first quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 2,834,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,844,000 after buying an additional 610,079 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Green Plains by 11.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,479,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $164,945,000 after buying an additional 584,257 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains during the second quarter valued at $13,967,000. Finally, Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at $10,444,000.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

