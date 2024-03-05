GRIT Investment Trust (LON:GRIT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.18

GRIT Investment Trust plc (LON:GRIT – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.18 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.35 ($0.02). GRIT Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1.35 ($0.02), with a volume of 225,000 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.15. The company has a market cap of £245,700.00, a PE ratio of -67.50 and a beta of -0.71.

Global Resources Investment Trust Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Global Resources Investment Trust Plc was founded in 2012 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

