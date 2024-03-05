GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the January 31st total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 679,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

Shares of GXO opened at $49.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.02. GXO Logistics has a twelve month low of $43.57 and a twelve month high of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 10.94%. GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GXO Logistics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GXO Logistics

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $612,086.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GXO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Susquehanna upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.09.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

