Halma (LON:HLMA) Downgraded by Shore Capital to Hold

Shore Capital cut shares of Halma (LON:HLMA – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,425 ($30.78) price objective on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,295 ($29.13) price target on shares of Halma in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.
About Halma
Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.
