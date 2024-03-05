Halma (LON:HLMA) Downgraded by Shore Capital to Hold

Shore Capital cut shares of Halma (LON:HLMA – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,425 ($30.78) price objective on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,295 ($29.13) price target on shares of Halma in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Halma stock opened at GBX 2,325.61 ($29.52) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,649.21, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.59. Halma has a 1-year low of GBX 1,802 ($22.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,520.95 ($32.00). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,219.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,102.81.

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

