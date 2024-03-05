Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Stock Position Cut by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,835 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 977.4% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 126,060 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 114,360 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 122.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 739,877 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 407,159 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the third quarter worth $698,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 14.7% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 51,170 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 0.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 53,554,327 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $201,365,000 after acquiring an additional 301,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Up 14.1 %

Shares of NYSE HMY opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.21. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $6.78.

HMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

Harmony Gold Mining Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

