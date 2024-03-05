HC Wainwright Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.31. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s current full-year earnings is ($1.78) per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MNMD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNMD opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Mind Medicine has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64.

Insider Transactions at Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In other news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 13,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $48,050.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,097.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,663 shares of company stock valued at $93,157. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 60.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 9.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

Further Reading

