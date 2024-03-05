Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,600 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the January 31st total of 331,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,448.0 days.
Healios K.K. Price Performance
HLOSF opened at 0.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of 1.16 and a 200-day moving average of 4.18. Healios K.K. has a 1-year low of 0.95 and a 1-year high of 1.31.
Healios K.K. Company Profile
