Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,600 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the January 31st total of 331,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,448.0 days.

Healios K.K. Price Performance

HLOSF opened at 0.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of 1.16 and a 200-day moving average of 4.18. Healios K.K. has a 1-year low of 0.95 and a 1-year high of 1.31.

Healios K.K. Company Profile

Healios K.K. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of cell therapy and regenerative medicine products in Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company offers HLCM051 for treatment of ischemic stroke and acute respiratory distress syndrome; HLCN061 for treating solid tumors; HLCR011 for the treatment of retinal pigment epithelium tear and age-related macular degeneration; and HLCL041 for liver disease.

