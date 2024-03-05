Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Short Interest Down 12.0% in February

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,000 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the January 31st total of 409,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HSII shares. StockNews.com downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Monday.

Shares of HSII stock opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $672.41 million, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.83. Heidrick & Struggles International has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSII. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 297,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 129,644 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1,366.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 123,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 114,873 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the third quarter worth $2,870,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter valued at $2,730,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 165,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 94,506 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

