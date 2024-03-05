Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the January 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Heineken Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HEINY opened at $47.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $42.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. brews and sells beer and cider in Europe, Americas, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Pure Piraña, Desperados, Edelweiss, and Lagunitas brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, and Old Mout brands, as well as under regional and local brands.

