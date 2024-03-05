HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Short Interest Update

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the January 31st total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 384.0 days.
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Price Performance
HLKHF opened at $87.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.59. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $87.40 and a 12 month high of $88.00.
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile
