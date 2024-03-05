Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $792.34

Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 792.34 ($10.06) and traded as low as GBX 766 ($9.72). Henderson Smaller Companies shares last traded at GBX 768 ($9.75), with a volume of 70,622 shares traded.
Henderson Smaller Companies Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £576.90 million, a P/E ratio of -948.15 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 792.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 740.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.20.
Henderson Smaller Companies Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. Henderson Smaller Companies’s payout ratio is -3,333.33%.
Henderson Smaller Companies Company Profile
The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Henderson Smaller Companies
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Lemonade Stock: Unusual Call Volume Highlights Sweet Trade
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Is UnitedHealth Group Stock a Strong Buy or a Falling Knife?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Cathie Wood Likes UiPath Stock Over NVDA, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Smaller Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Smaller Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.