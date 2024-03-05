Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $792.34

Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 792.34 ($10.06) and traded as low as GBX 766 ($9.72). Henderson Smaller Companies shares last traded at GBX 768 ($9.75), with a volume of 70,622 shares traded.

Henderson Smaller Companies Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £576.90 million, a P/E ratio of -948.15 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 792.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 740.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Henderson Smaller Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. Henderson Smaller Companies’s payout ratio is -3,333.33%.

Henderson Smaller Companies Company Profile

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

