Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 709,500 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the January 31st total of 760,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,365.0 days.

Hengan International Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of HEGIF opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. Hengan International Group has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $4.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.53.

About Hengan International Group

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and disposable toilet brush, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

