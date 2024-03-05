HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Short Interest Down 11.8% in February

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the January 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.0 days.

HLS Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of HLTRF stock opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39. HLS Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $7.48.

Get HLS Therapeutics alerts:

About HLS Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.