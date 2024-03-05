HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Short Interest Down 11.8% in February

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the January 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.0 days.
HLS Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of HLTRF stock opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39. HLS Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $7.48.
