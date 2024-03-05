HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,100 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the January 31st total of 75,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HTBI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Institutional Trading of HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 60.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTBI opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.59 and its 200-day moving average is $24.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.15. HomeTrust Bancshares has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $30.99.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $50.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.66 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 11.41%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

