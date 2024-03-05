Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.09% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,425,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,555,000 after buying an additional 23,341 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,047,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,220,000 after buying an additional 82,738 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,187,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 960,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,421,000 after buying an additional 10,565 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,880,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETD opened at $33.79 on Tuesday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $36.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.74.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $167.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

